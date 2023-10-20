original_title]

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Newcastle students were determined not to let Storm Babet spoil their evening as they flocked to the city’s pubs and bars in fancy dress this evening.

The Met Office has issued an extremely rare ‘danger to life’ warning with strong winds of 70mph and more than a month of rain expected across the UK overnight.

But huge groups of students were seen braving downpours and strong winds as they ventured out for their much-loved sports night on Thursday.

Students, both men and women, were pictured in skimpy outfits despite the wind chill that hit the UK this week.

Amid the downpours, some students decided to bring an umbrella with them, while others braved the coming storms.

Two men wearing Middle Eastern-inspired outfits conveniently used a flannel to cover their heads as they paraded through the streets of Newcastle.

Meanwhile, another student stayed warm in an elephant suit.

Other girls were not as keen to hide, as they wore traditional leather pants.

And although they brought an umbrella, a pair of students showed off their legs and showed off their bellies during the severe yellow weather warning for the region.

Their wild celebrations come despite red and yellow weather warnings in parts of the country this weekend, with rain and strong winds threatening to cause huge travel delays.

Britons are bracing for the storm after stunning footage from Cork shows vehicles completely submerged in water.

Storm Babet, named after a Dutch woman who said she was born during a gale, has so far devastated parts of Ireland and caused chaos in suburban England.

Forecasters are warning that eastern Scotland, including Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir, could be hardest hit by “exceptionally heavy and persistent rain”.

There could be power outages and some areas could be out for days, with people urged to check for flood updates, avoid traveling and expect school closures.

Storm Babet claimed the life of a woman who was swept into a river in Scotland today, as 80 mph winds and heavy rain continue to batter the country.

Police were called to Water of Lee in Glen Esk, Angus, at 1.45pm today and the body was found at 4pm. A spokesperson for the force said there were “no suspicious circumstances” and added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A student can stay warm in an elephant suit

Students can be seen queuing in the rain as they queue at a bar

It comes as Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said “the worst impacts are yet to come” as around 360 homes in Brechin in Angus were evacuated, in addition to 10,000 homes across Great Britain. Brittany being deprived of electricity.

Britain is expected to experience its wettest day on record. A map published by the Met Office reveals a grim picture of how the UK will be flooded following heavy rain. The storm could bring between 200mm and 220mm of rain to parts of eastern Scotland, where some residents have been asked to leave their homes.

This is close to the highest rainfall ever recorded in the country, which peaked at 238mm at the Main Sloy Gallery in Argyll and Bute on January 17, 1974.

Police were forced to close a street in Brechin, Angus, after exceptional rain threatened to breach the town’s flood defenses.

Heavy showers are also expected to hit parts of England and Wales this evening, which could disrupt travel. Amber warnings are in place for the north of England, the Midlands and Wales.

Rain is expected to arrive in the south-east of England overnight and spread to most areas by dawn. Unsettled weather is expected to continue Friday and into the weekend, with strong winds reaching 80 mph.

It comes as the Met Office issued an extremely rare ‘danger to life’ red warning between 6pm today and midday on Friday, with more than a month of rainfall expected in the worst affected areas.

STONEHAVEN, SCOTLAND: Waves crash into harbor amid rare red weather alert in Scotland

Scottish Coastguards seen going door to door in Brechin as the town is evacuated due to extreme weather

CAMBRIDGE: Tourists shelter under umbrellas to try to avoid getting soaked as they row in a downpour on the River Cam

Forecasters had initially warned that eastern Scotland, including Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir, could be hardest hit by “exceptionally heavy and persistent rain”. It has since expanded more widely to include parts of Dundee and western Tayside.

Angus Council said anyone affected by the storm should evacuate, adding they would go door to door and spread the message, Sky News reports. The council told residents it only had a limited supply of sandbags to help protect buildings.

This comes despite the completion of a £16.3 million flood prevention program in Brechin seven years ago. The project, hailed as a protective measure “for generations to come,” included flood walls, embankments and drainage system improvements.

Emergency rest centers are also being set up and residents have been asked to bring their own sleeping bags, supplies and medications.

It is understood that although river levels are currently at a fairly normal level in Brechin, authorities are concerned that flood defenses could be breached later today or overnight as the storm gets closer. Angus Council had already confirmed that schools and early years centers would be closed at lunchtime – and will remain so on Friday.