Bud Light tries to distance itself from culture wars after Dylan Mulvaney fiasco as it announces $3 million in scholarships for families of America’s fallen

Bud Light has announced a $3 million scholarship project for families of fallen or disabled first responders in America – possibly as part of an effort to distance itself from culture wars following the Dylan Mulvaney partnership fiasco.

The beleaguered beer brand’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, is providing the funds for affected spouses and children, along with Folds of Honor, its longest-standing charity partner for more than 100 years.

It comes after the beer’s popularity plummeted and sales fell by 30 percent when conservative consumers boycotted the drink in April over its partnership with 26-year-old transgender influencer Mulvaney.

The beer giant’s PR disaster went from bad to worse when Mulvaney’s contract was quickly severed, and former Bud Light employees accused leaders of “cowardice” for not supporting the influencer.

In what could be seen as a ploy to win back the loyalty of conservative shoppers, Bud Light’s latest marketing campaign supports people who have been disabled while in the military, and survivors of fallen first responders and veterans.

Applications for the grant – also in partnership with the NFL – are open now and close on November 26.

Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch’s CEO, said the brand is “established” among veterans and first responders.

“Anheuser-Busch is incredibly proud to be a founding member of Folds of Honor as we continue our 13-year mission to make a powerful impact on the lives of the families of military veterans and first responders,” he said in a statement.

“Together with the NFL, we stand firm in our commitment to supporting our local communities and serving those who serve.”

Todd Allen, VP of Marketing at Bud Light, added, “Every second across the country, first responders are performing selfless acts of heroism with an unwavering commitment to their community and country.

“That’s why Bud Light is proud to partner with the NFL and its network of teams and communities across the country to support Folds of Honor by recognizing the first responders behind these acts and helping their families who sacrifice so much. ‘

An NFL spokesperson also shared their pride in being involved in the mission to honor the “dedication and sacrifice of first responders.”

Over the past 13 years, Anheuser-Busch, its brands and wholesale partners have donated $21.7 million to help Folds of Honor provide more than 51,000 college scholarships.

The move follows another commercial aimed at winning back conservative consumers.

In July, Bud Light released an ad showing a woman eating a watermelon in the middle of a storm, referencing a popular meme of a dog drinking coffee while his house goes up in flames.

The fair can be seen as a ploy to regain the loyalty of conservative shoppers; Bud Light’s latest marketing campaign supports people who have been disabled while serving in the military and survivors of fallen first responders and veterans

Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch’s CEO, said the brand is “established” among veterans and first responders. (Pictured: New York’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade)

Bud Light’s historic decline came after it teamed up with transgender influencer Mulvaney for a marketing campaign.

In the controversial promotion, Mulvaney, 26, posted a video of herself opening a Bud Light on her Instagram page on April 1.

She showed off the personalized tin with her face on it – one of the many freebies she receives and promotes to her millions of followers.

Bud Light was accused of alienating their traditional customer base by partnering with Mulvaney, prompting many conservatives – including Kid Rock – to boycott the brand.

Conservatives have continued the boycott, leading the Belgium-based brewer to put two executives responsible for the partnership — Alissa Heinerscheid, the vice president of marketing, and her boss, Daniel Blake — on leave in April.

More than five months after the fiasco, Bud Light sales fell 27 percent during a four-week period in September compared to the same period in 2022.

But last month, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates bought 1.7 million shares of Anheuser-Busch, thanks to support from Wall Street analysts who encouraged investors to buy shares in the beverage brand.

InBev CEO Michel Doukeris said on an earnings call in August that the company plans to provide financial support to U.S. wholesalers through the end of December to make up for lost Bud Light sales.

But he also said internal polling shows 80 percent of U.S. consumers remain positive or neutral toward the brand.

‘Firstly, they want to enjoy their beer without discussion. Second, they want Bud Light to focus on beer. Third, they want Bud Light to focus on the platforms that all consumers love, like the NFL and music,” he said.

“We are taking the feedback and working hard to earn sales from our consumers.”

Some investors raised concerns about the company’s discounts on Bud Light. For example, in early July, a grocery store in Michigan offered a $15 discount on a 24-pack of Bud Light, which normally retails for $20.99.

But Doukeris said price increases over the past year have put the company in a better position to offer discounts. And he said summer marketing campaigns were planned even before the Bud Light situation.