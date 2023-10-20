Speaker Saga: House GOP Can’t Even Agree on Not Agreeing

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

As House Republicans sink deeper into an unprecedented mess of their own making, their biggest problem isn’t that they are unable to agree.

It’s that they can’t even agree on not agreeing.

On Thursday, the House’s 16th day without an elected Speaker, the GOP conference was on the brink of admitting their intractable differences and considering a temporary power structure to allow them to work out their issues while resuming legislative business.

