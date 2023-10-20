Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Trump Is About to Be Ripped to Shreds by NYC Bank Fraud Trial Judge

    Trump Is About to Be Ripped to Shreds by NYC Bank Fraud Trial Judge

    Donald Trump refused to take down a post attacking the law clerk of the judge overseeing his bank fraud trial in New York—blatantly violating the court’s gag order—and lawyers on both sides have just been notified that hell is nigh.

    The New York Attorney General’s Office and the former president’s defense lawyers were told late Thursday that the issue will come up Friday morning in court, according to a source with knowledge of those discussions.

    At issue is the way that Trump, who’s been visibly seething in court for weeks now over the prospect of losing his real estate empire, keeps ramping up his aggression toward Justice Arthur F. Engoron and his clerk, attorney Allison Greenfield.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

