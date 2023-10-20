original_title]

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nicolas Cage shocked onlookers Thursday as he walked down the street of a quiet Australian coastal town looking in bad shape.

The 59-year-old Hollywood actor had his face covered in blood and dirt while in Yallingup, Western Australia.

His hair was dirty and unruly, while his button-up shirt had stains and marks down the front.

The legendary star also wore Everlast sweatpants and slides as he appeared to trip on the road.

A pair of flashy tortoiseshell sunglasses completed the look.

Despite her surprising appearance, the National Treasure star was actually dressed in fake blood while on the set of her upcoming film The Surfer, filmed in Australia.

Crew members came to his aid to adjust his outfit and complete his bloodied face with costume and movie makeup.

The actor then came out among the crew in a much better condition – wearing a short-sleeved neoprene suit closed with a zipper across the chest.

Nic, his wife Riko and their daughter August are in Margaret River to film his latest project.

The couple welcomed their baby girl August, who is Riko’s first child and Nicolas’ third, in September last year.

The Kick-Ass actor has son Weston Coppola Cage, 32, with ex Christina Fulton and son Kal-El, 18, with ex-wife Alice Kim.

Nic, his wife Riko and their daughter August are in Margaret River to film his next project, The Surfer.

The star arrived Down Under earlier this week with her family and was recently seen shopping at an Asian grocer.

At the grocer, he spent a whopping $400 on food and supplies.

Nicolas and Riko met in Japan in 2020 while he was filming Prisoners Of Ghostland by Sion Sono.

She landed a role in the film playing one of four female models.

After getting engaged over FaceTime, the couple married at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas in February 2021.

The actor then came out to film another scene in a much better condition.

He was wearing a short-sleeved neoprene wetsuit with a zipper across the chest.

Nicolas is filming The Surfer, a psychological thriller, in Western Australia’s most famous wine and surfing region.

CinefestOZ General Manager Cassandra Jordan said of Cage: “It’s beyond exciting to be filming something of this caliber in our region.

“(The film) follows Nicolas Cage, a man who returns to his hometown after leaving the area for many years, and he comes face to face with a local gang of surfers who claim ownership of a secluded beach from his childhood .”

Nicolas is filming The Surfer, a psychological thriller, in Western Australia’s most famous wine and surfing region.