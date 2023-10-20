original_title]

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A homeowner has been slammed on social media after filming a video of herself watering her garden – as a massive fire ravaged her neighbor’s property.

The terrifying fire broke out at a property – somewhere in New South Wales – at midday on Wednesday afternoon.

Shocking footage of wild scenes shows the woman apparently trying to wet her garden and the exterior of her home rather than the flames.

Video showed the terrifying fire well lit after it appeared to have started inside the bedroom at the back of the house.

Plumes of thick smoke can be seen rising into the air as the fire continues to burn out of control while the woman is seen spraying water with her garden hose to no avail.

The homeowner keeps her distance from the fire while randomly spraying water on her lawn.

Moments later, she attempts to move closer to the fire raging above the neighbor’s fence, apparently in an attempt to put out part of the fire.

The water in the hose is clearly pointing in the wrong direction as it flows away from the fire.

Several dogs can be heard barking hysterically in the background. The video’s captions detailed the moments leading up to the horrific fire.

“My neighbor’s house caught fire,” wrote the person who filmed the scene.

“I was outside with my dogs when it started.”

The woman noted that she heard a “pop bang” sound, similar to a circuit breaker, before the fire broke out.

She said the noise was followed by the screams of the neighbor’s 13-year-old daughter.

The woman can be seen several meters from the fence in the video as the fire continues to burn.

“Fuck me,” she said. “It’s really bad.”

She asked her daughter to “evacuate” the house as she began screaming strangely “for someone to call 911.”

The video then shows the woman frantically throwing the hose away as she begins to flee the scene.

“Fuck it, I’m getting out of here,” she said.

She then says she called triple zero at 12:04 p.m., four minutes after the fire allegedly started burning.

The video then shows the woman appearing to be standing under a pergola on her property.

She turns her phone camera to face the burning house.

“Oh my God, the whole back is gone,” she said.

The woman sprays parts of her house with water from her garden hose (photo) while her neighbor’s house goes up in flames.

She said she “suffered” superficial burns to her face while watering parts of the fence and grass inside her property.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Rural Fire Service for comment.

The woman’s act was slammed by social media users, some of whom were stunned by her bizarre attempt to fight the fire.

“The house next door is on fire and you are watering your garden,” one user said.

“To confirm, you filmed a TikTok and sprayed your garden hose for 4 minutes BEFORE calling the fire department…” wrote another.

“Maybe put the phone down and try a little harder next time.”

Others pointed out that the woman was trying to save her own home from the fire by dousing parts of the area where the fire had breached.

“They are doing this to prevent their house from catching on fire,” one person wrote.

“There was no way to save the house next door with that little garden hose. Watering their property protects their house (sic),” said another.

The woman later revealed in the video that her goal “was not to put out the fire.”

The woman said she told her daughter to “evacuate” her house as the fire continued to burn out of control, while she began screaming bizarrely “for someone to call 911,” after being seen spraying water with her garden hose.

She said she was watering the area to “keep the heat away from my house.”

“I’m a trained forensic technician,” she wrote in the captions.

“I knew what I was doing.”

She urged others to immediately leave their homes in a similar situation and said her act should not be attempted by people not qualified to carry out the task.