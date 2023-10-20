The unheralded champion, the most dramatic start in history and the winner plucked from obscurity to go from Group 1 zero to Caulfield Cup hero

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Caulfield Cup is more than just a horse race. This prestigious event, a Group 1 2400m handicap, is not only the most crucial lead-up to the Melbourne Cup, but also a proud tradition in Australian horse racing.

Held annually at Caulfield Racecourse, the Caulfield Cup is a spectacle where some of the best horses in the world compete for $5 million in prize money.

But what makes this race truly fascinating, beyond the impressive field and lucrative purse, are the stories it has woven over the years: tales of underdog triumph, shaky favorites and records being broken.

This year’s edition promises to be no different as a new field of championship remainers look to etch their names into the annals of Caulfield Cup folklore.

As we inch closer to the 2023 Caulfield Cup on Saturday, join us in looking back at the five greatest moments in the race’s history, presented by Daily Mail Australia.

Tulloch: an underrated legend of Australian horse racing

No three-year-old weighing 48kg has run 2400 meters faster on grass since Tulloch won the Caulfield Cup in 1957

The annals of horse racing history are filled with stories of extraordinary equine athletes, and one name that stands out is Tulloch.

Despite not receiving due recognition as one of the all-time greats, Tulloch’s achievements on the track were nothing short of legendary, especially his victory in the 1957 Caulfield Cup.

Born in 1954, Tulloch was a New Zealand-bred racehorse who had a monumental impact on Australian horse racing. His three-year-old season was a masterclass in consistency and dominance, starting with victories in the Rosehill Guineas and AJC Derby. These victories set the stage for his campaign in Melbourne, where he captured the Caulfield Guineas title.

However, it was his performances in the Caulfield Cup that really set him apart.

Weighing just 48kg, Tulloch not only won the race, he dominated the race. His winning time of 2:26.50 in the 2400 meter race remained a record until Diatribe surpassed it in 2000. But even today, no three-year-old of that weight has run 2,400 meters on the turf faster, a testament to Tulloch’s enduring prowess.

The life of this exceptional racehorse was a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. After his great season with three-year-olds, Tulloch suffered a mysterious illness that kept him off the track for two years. Despite this setback, he made an extraordinary comeback, winning 15 of his 19 starts after his return.

Tulloch retired in 1961 with an impressive record of 36 wins from 53 starts, including 14 wins in Group 1. His career earnings were a then record £99,166, a staggering sum at the time.

Might and Power dominates ahead of the 1997 Melbourne Cup

Might and Power beat Doriemus (left) by seven lengths in the Caulfield Cup, then beat the same horse by a nose in the 1997 Melbourne Cup

In the 1997 Caulfield Cup, Jim Cassidy was given the opportunity to ride Might and Power, replacing usual jockey Brian York. Cassidy was keen to maximize this opportunity.

Cassidy took an assertive approach to the four-year-old horse. Shortly after the race started, he expertly brought Might and Power to the front, and the gelding narrowly retained the lead until near the turn.

Then Cassidy, affectionately known as “Pumper,” let his horse run free. As Might and Power’s hooves thundered with increasing intensity, he outpaced the competition in the final stretch.

The galloping horse, trained by Jack Denham, eventually claimed victory by a whopping seven lengths, leaving Doriemus and Catalan Opening behind.

Following this triumphant performance, Cassidy and Might and Power narrowly achieved victory in the Melbourne Cup, once again overtaking the fast-closing Doriemus.

The Drama of 2007: Maldivian and Eskimo Queen Late Scratchings

Maldivian is led back to the stables at the start of the Caulfield Cup by strapper Michael Preston after being bloodied by an unapproved microphone in the starting gates

In 2007 the Caulfield Cup was set for an exciting race. The top contender, Maldivian, is expected to start as the shortest-priced favorite in 41 years. However, just before the gates opened, the race took an unexpected turn.

Eskimo Queen, another favorite, was located a few gates away from Maldivian. Suddenly she fell between the gates, thrashing wildly and ending her chances of competing. Her jockey Craig Newitt was left with a few minor injuries, which meant an abrupt end to their racing day.

Meanwhile, Mark Kavanagh’s star horse, Maldivian, had grown restless amid the chaos. He stood up in the barrier, accidentally hitting his head on a clamp attached to an unapproved microphone transmitter, and left with blood pouring from his head.

The unfortunate incident resulted in Maldivian also being dropped from the race, with the wound requiring 14 stitches. This accident prematurely ended his spring campaign, leaving his team devastated.

This unforgettable event led to the heartbreaking sight of the Maldivian being led back to the assembly area with blood running down his chest as his trainer unfolded the scenario in disbelief.

Despite the pre-race drama, the race continued, with Master O’Reilly ultimately emerging victorious.

The rapid rise of a Super Mare: the rise of Let’s Elope

Bart Cummings always had a stable full of champions and Let’s Elope achieved one of his biggest wins at the 1991 Caulfield Cup

In 1991, a mare named Let’s Elope, trained by the legendary Bart Cummings, had a rough start to her spring campaign. Her first three starts, all on wet tracks, did not result in a victory.

However, as the clouds lifted and the dry surfaces took over, so did Let’s Elope performances. She embarked on an impressive winning streak, taking victory in four consecutive races, each more prestigious than the last.

Her first significant victory came in the Group Two Turnbull Stakes (2000 metres), where she left Prince Salieri in her dust despite having a significant nine-kilogram lead.

Next up was the Caulfield Cup, with Let’s Elope carrying a paltry 48.5kg. Despite starting with a 7-1 lead and looking like a long shot with 600 meters to go – while still trailing most of the 17-horse field – she did not disappoint.

Jockey Steven King maneuvered her wide into the straight, and Let’s Elope unleashed her trademark finishing thrust to take Ivory Way’s win by a head.

The wins continued to roll in, with a comfortable victory in the Mackinnon Stakes, followed by a memorable victory in the Melbourne Cup. This win was not without drama, as she survived a protest from Shane Dye, who rode the second-place finisher, Shiva’s Revenge.

The autumn season saw Let’s Elope maintain her form, taking wins in the Group Two CF Orr Stakes (1400m), Group Two St George Stakes (1800m) and the Group One Australian Cup (2000m) in her only three starts of that preparation.

The remarkable journey of stimuli from obscurity to fame

The incentive came from the clouds to win the 2021 Caulfield Cup despite Covid restrictions limiting his ability to race abroad and a lack of Group 1 wins in Australia

Few racing stories are as awe-inspiring as Incentivize’s meteoric rise in 2021.

This thoroughbred champion’s journey from overlooked competitor in the Toowoomba girls to multiple Group I winner is nothing short of extraordinary.

Born on October 22, 2016, Incentivise started his career with little fanfare. Despite his pedigree – his father is Shamus Award and his grandfather Snitzel – he struggled to make an impression in his early races. Within six months, however, his fortunes took a dramatic turn that would etch his name in racing history.

The turning point came when Incentivize dominated the Caulfield Cup. His performance was nothing short of spectacular. Despite the lack of international competition due to Covid restrictions, Incentivise’s victory was remarkable. He broke away from the pack before the turn and left his rivals behind, recording one of the most dominant victories in the history of the race.

Yet his journey was not without challenges. Following his triumphant spring season, Incentivize suffered injuries that forced him to bypass the following spring and focus on the fall of 2023. However, further setbacks led to the heartbreaking announcement of his retirement. His owners expressed their sadness as they confirmed his retirement after another injury setback.

Despite his early retirement, Incentivise’s legacy remains intact. His career, although short, was full of memorable moments and victories that will keep his name alive in the world of horse racing.