Israel ramps up military activity along Gaza border as ground invasion looms with troops exchanging machine gun fire with Hamas and dropping bombs – as top brass mulls building a huge DMZ surrounding the entire 40-mile Strip

Heavy machine gun fire was heard along the Israel-Gaza border in the early hours of Friday after the green light was given for a ground invasion.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited troops along the Gaza border on Thursday and told them they would soon see the Palestinian enclave “from the inside.”

An IDF infantry commander told DailyMail.com on Thursday that they were ready to invade, adding that there was “a very high level of optimism” among his troops.

Israeli leaders are determined to rid Gaza of its Hamas rulers, even if that means going from house to house in an operation that could take “years.”

They have refused to discuss plans for what will happen in Gaza after Hamas is overthrown: Joe Biden, who was in Israel on Wednesday, asked about a post-Hamas Gaza and was reportedly told that all resources were currently focused on the invasion, instead the next day. But several Israeli politicians have referred to creating an extensive demilitarized zone around the border.

In the early hours of Friday, CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson reported an increase in Israeli military activity around the Israel-Gaza border.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesman, asked about the moves, telling CNN’s Erin Burnett that the military was ready but would not announce their invasion in advance.

“The reserves are ready, equipped, mission-oriented and ready for the next phase of our operations,” Conricus said.

“But of course at this time we will not advertise when, where and how we will promote or enhance our military activities.”

Nir Barkat, Israel’s Economy Minister, confirmed that the invasion had been approved and that it was now up to the military to decide when to strike.

“The Israeli government made a decision, gave the green light to the army to eradicate them and now it is in the hands of the army,” he said.

Troops were not expected to enter while foreign leaders were visiting.

Biden left Israel on Wednesday evening: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited on Thursday morning and then left for Saudi Arabia.

Biden addressed the American people from the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday evening – only his second Oval Office speech since becoming president.

He used his speech to explain why the Israeli war and the struggle in Ukraine were so crucial to the United States.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, posted a video on X calling for the troops, suggesting the invasion was imminent.

A veteran IDF commander told DailyMail.com that his forces were ready to “wipe out Hamas.”

Eliezer, a major in the IDF who goes by Ezzy and did not want to give his last name, was stationed in southern Israel with the Golani Brigade – a group of reservists, often among the first called up for active military operations. duty.

Ezzy enlisted in 2004 and served in Israel’s last four major wars as an engineer, rabbi and commander.

His unit has been assigned to lead the Brigade’s forces – neutralizing minefields, creating new routes, capturing beachheads and detonating explosives, he told DailyMail.com.

“This is definitely different than any year before,” he said. “But morale is very high, very optimistic.”