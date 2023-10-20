Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Kimmel: Walls Are Closing in on Trump With Sidney Powell Guilty Plea

    While Donald Trump is currently causing a ruckus at his fraud trial in New York City—complete with a judge-mandated gag order—the more jaw-dropping legal news in Trumpworld seems to be happening in Georgia.

    That’s where, on Thursday, Sidney Powell—Trump’s former lawyer, who was charged right alongside him for attempting to subvert election results in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election—pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to interfere with the election. And Jimmy Kimmel thinks that sound you’re hearing is the walls closing in on the former president.

    Sharing the details of “this weird human lady’s” plea, Kimmel explained that, “Among other things, Powell hired people to barge into a voting location, where they went through the voting machines. Turns out that’s not a very lawyerly thing to do.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

