Can you guess this celebrity? TV star shares photo of herself at ’78’ – and her fans think she looks like Miranda from And Just Like That…

Edwina Bartholomew shocked her fans when she shared an AI photo of herself at the age of 78 after a segment about aging on Wednesday’s Sunrise.

The TV reporter, who just turned 40, had gray hair and a wrinkled face in the Instagram image.

’78 and ready to mix’ Edwina wrote under the photo.

“We had an aging expert on Sunrise this morning and it looks like things are moving in the right direction,” she added jokingly.

Edwina’s fans compared her to Miranda Hobbes in the hit HBO Max series, And Just Like That…

“You look like Miranda from Sex And The City, but even more so from the new ‘And Just Like That’ spin-off era,” one person wrote.

“You look like Miranda from And Just Like That,” another added.

Yet another said she looked like old Hollywood movie star Doris Day.

“That haircut looks really nice,” someone commented.

It comes after Edwina and husband Neil Varcoe spoke about his battle with chronic fatigue syndrome.

In a joint interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly in June, the couple revealed Neil was diagnosed with the disease five years ago.

The condition has made raising their daughter Molly, three, and son Tom, one, very difficult.

According to the magazine, Edwina broke down in tears as she recalled the “overwhelming” experience of welcoming two children and dealing with her husband’s illness.

‘The first six to eight weeks (after giving birth) it was just as intense. You just say, ‘Oh my God, this is confronting,’” she said.

‘We are getting better at it. I now know when Neil is having a rough day,” she added.

Neil also described the first time he suffered from symptoms of chronic fatigue, telling the magazine that he was ill for about three weeks.

“My energy was through the roof and there were times when I was walking to the end of my street and I had to turn around and come back home. “I had nothing left,” he said.

Neil said coping with his condition has been a “really difficult road”, and that he has had to “make some very difficult decisions” with “Edwina’s support”.

Because there is no cure for chronic fatigue syndrome, Neil said he has turned to Chinese medicine and medical marijuana to alleviate his symptoms.

He also had to take less responsibility at work and at home to avoid burning out.

Neil recently left his job at Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover and moved to the Capertee Valley, three hours west of Sydney.

He will work as chief farming officer at Warramba, the 1890s farm that he and Edwina lovingly restored a few years ago.

He will also be project manager of a historic hotel in Carcoar, NSW, called The Victoria.