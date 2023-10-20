original_title]

<!–

Popular Indigenous rapper Briggs has announced he will no longer support the Melbourne Storm – despite supporting the team since its inception – because one of the football team’s board members made a donated money to the No campaign.

The rapper, whose real name is Adam Briggs, wrote a scathing letter to Storm chairman Matthew Tripp on Thursday in which he attacked company director Brett Ralph for donating $75,000 to the group. No Advance Australia campaign before the referendum.

Briggs – who was behind a viral Yes campaign ad explaining Indigenous Voice to Parliament to two women in a pub – claimed the Indigenous Voice to Parliament No campaign had “devalued my people and my Yorta Yorta identity / Wurundjeri”.

“This has reinforced stereotypes that we devalue our contribution to Australian society and nation, and increased the burden of irrelevance.

“In doing so, it added to the already endless workload of myself, my father and the Aboriginal community.

“A donation to No was a donation to peddle and amplify disinformation and fear mongering against indigenous peoples.

Briggs said he and his father had supported the Melbourne Storm since its inception as a new NRL club in 1998 and had developed “lasting friendships” at all levels of the club.

“Does Brett Ralph’s decision as a Storm board member align with the club’s decision to support the ‘Yes’ campaign? Briggs asked in the letter.

“Do Brett Ralph’s values ​​align with those of the Storm as a whole, and can the Melbourne Storm Rugby League continue to support both Brett Ralph and the culture and identity of First Nations people?

‘I do not think so.’

While many of those who commented on posts about the letter were supportive, others called Briggs a “sook.”

“See you Adam,” one person posted.

“Briggs is quickly becoming a hindrance to his own people,” commented another.

Melbourne Storm board member Brett Ralph, who donated thousands of dollars to the No campaign and pushed rapper Briggs to end his support for the NRL club

The rapper was an important voice in the Yes campaign, which was soundly defeated in last Saturday’s referendum, losing in every state except the ACT.

Following the failure of the Voice proposal, Briggs on Tuesday ignored the “week of silence” observed by other prominent indigenous leaders to deliver a direct message to white Australians following the vote.

“The problem is with the white people of Aus. You think the Blackfullas have never faced this depravity before,” Briggs wrote.

“We face it every day. For the “No”, it was a SuperBowl. For me, it was Saturday.

Adam Briggs (right) arrives at the 2023 Brownlow Medal ceremony

Briggs’ viral campaign video, in which he explained the Voice in layman’s terms to two questionable women in a pub, was seen as one of the Yes camp’s most effective media assets, in a campaign widely criticized for its slowness. out of the blocks.

But it had no effect on the national vote, which saw 60 per cent of Australians reject the proposal.