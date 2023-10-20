Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Taylor Swift looks giddy as she gathers her squad including Selena Gomez and Zoe Kravitz for girls night out in LA… amid her hot new romance with Travis Kelce

    Taylor Swift looks giddy as she gathers her squad including Selena Gomez and Zoe Kravitz for girls night out in LA… amid her hot new romance with Travis Kelce

    By Cassie Carpenter for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 02:58 EDT, October 20, 2023 | Updated: 02:58 EDT, October 20, 2023

    Taylor Swift ditched her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce in favor of a girls’ night out with her squad, including Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz, at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Thursday.

    The 33-year-old Pennsylvania-born pop star lovingly wrapped an arm around the 31-year-old ‘Texican’ pop star as they left their favorite restaurant.

    Taylor and Selena’s friendship dates back to 2008, when Swift was dating Joe Jonas and Gomez was dating his younger brother Nick Jonas.

    The 12-time Grammy winner — who relies on stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer — was dressed in a white, sheer dress-style top over a black tank top and wide-leg jeans.

    Taylor – whose blonde locks were scraped into a claw clip – looked downright giddy to reunite with her famous girlfriends.

    The Only Murders in the Building producer star – who pulled her raven bob into a neat ponytail – also opted for jeans and a black top, matching jacket and white sandals.

    Meanwhile, Zoë also chose to pull her raven locks into a neat updo and wore head-to-toe black clothing.

    The 34-year-old nepo baby was one of six songwriters featured on the opening track Lavender Haze from Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights.

