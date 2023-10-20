Hezbollah vows retaliation for Israeli attack on journalist team at border

Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    NNA – Hezbollah denounced on Friday the Israeli attack on a journalist team at the border with occupied Palestinian territories, vowing retaliation to the killing of a civilian who was trapped along with the media crew.

    In a statement, Hezbollahrsquo;s Media Relations Office stressed that the Israeli attack on civilians and journalists is part of a series of Israeli crimes against media teams in a bid to prevent journalists from documenting the Israeli brutality.

    ldquo;Israeli enemy goes ahead with its criminal policy to attack civilians and journalists at the border area between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories,rdquo; Hezbollahrsquo;s statement, obtained by Al-Manar read.

    ldquo;Hezbollahrsquo;s Media Relations Office strongly denounces the new crime committed by occupation forces near Al-Abbad post, which led to the martyrdom of a civilian. The aggression is a part of series of crimes against media crews in Lebanon and Palestine in a bid to prevent them from covering and documenting the brutal crimes against civilians and innocent people.rdquo;

    The resistance partyrsquo;s media office, meanwhile, called on media outlets as well as humanitarian groups and bodies to condemn these crimes.

    ldquo;We reiterate that the killing of civilians and attacking our country wonrsquo;t go unanswered.rdquo;

    Earlier on Thursday, a team of six journalists and a civilian were trapped outside the border town of Hula and near the Israeli site of Al-Abbad. The seven came under Israeli fire that killed one of them and injured another, before being evacuated by the Lebanese Army.

    Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon, Ali Shoeib, said the martyred civilian, Mohamamd Al-Bikai, was initially injured and that he bled to death after Israeli occupation forces prevented UNIFIL troops from evacuating him.

