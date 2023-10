NNA – British prime minister Rishi Sunak will travel tonbsp;Egyptnbsp;on Friday as part of his Middle East tour for crisis talks to prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict spilling over across the region. His talks with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi follow quot;productivequot; discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.–agenciesnbsp;

==========R.H.

