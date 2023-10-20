WAFA: 21 Palestinian civilians, including children, killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis

NNA – At least 21 Palestinian civilians, including children, were killed last night and 79 others were wounded, most of whom were women and children, in a series of Israeli aerial attacks on the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, according to local sources.

Israeli warplanes targeted six residential houses simultaneously in Khan Yunis, resulting in the tragic loss of 21 lives and injuries to 79 others, the majority being women and children.nbsp;

The wounded were rushed to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis for medical treatment. Eight of the killed belong to a single family.

Furthermore, Israeli occupation forces bombarded the city of Gaza, with a focus on the neighborhoods of Zaytoun and Shujaeya. This relentless assault resulted in the destruction of several homes.nbsp;

According to the latest update of the Ministry of Health, at least3,785 people have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression on the 7th of this month, with over 12,000 individuals sustaining injuries. –WAFA

=========R.H.