Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Border south Lebanon villages endure cautious night

    By

    Oct 20, 2023

    NNA – Border southern Lebanese villages endured a cautious night, during which the Israeli enemyrsquo;s occupation army fired a number of flare bombs over the villages of Naqoura, Al-Labouneh, Al-Dhaira, and Alma Al-Shaab, our reporter said on Friday, adding that no enemy shelling has been recorded since then.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, Israeli enemy naval movement has been observed off the Naqoura coast.nbsp;

    Yesterday evening, the resistance targeted a number of Israeli enemy border sites in occupied Palestine.

    ===========R.H.

    By

