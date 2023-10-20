Border south Lebanon villages endure cautious night

NNA – Border southern Lebanese villages endured a cautious night, during which the Israeli enemyrsquo;s occupation army fired a number of flare bombs over the villages of Naqoura, Al-Labouneh, Al-Dhaira, and Alma Al-Shaab, our reporter said on Friday, adding that no enemy shelling has been recorded since then.nbsp;

Meanwhile, Israeli enemy naval movement has been observed off the Naqoura coast.nbsp;

Yesterday evening, the resistance targeted a number of Israeli enemy border sites in occupied Palestine.

===========R.H.