North Korea threatens US with preemptive nuclear strike — KCNA

NNA – North Korea warned the United States about the possibility of carrying a preemptive nuclear strike over its attempts to unleash a nuclear war by deploying its strategic capabilities on the Korean Peninsula, thenbsp;Korean Central News Agencynbsp;reported on Friday.

The agencyrsquo;s commentary comes as a response to the US decision to deploy a B-52 nuclear strategic bomber and a fifth-generation F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet to the south of the Korean Peninsula.

quot;This is the intentional nuclear war provocative moves of the US driven into a tight corner at home and abroad,quot; the agency said.

According to the documentrsquo;s authors, quot;the US is scheming to pave the way for its resurrection in the Korean peninsula, regarding the nukes of tyranny as an almighty solution, but its attempt can never be realized.quot;

It accuses Washington of quot;operating the nuclear war mechanismquot; by deploying quot;all nuclear strategic assets including strategic nuclear submarine, nuclear carrier and nuclear strategic bomberquot; to the region in order to quot;easequot; the puppet forces of South Korea.

Pyongyang views these actions as quot;a grave military movement of preemptive nuclear attack aimed at physical removalquot; of North Korea.

quot;The US would be well aware that the Korean peninsula is in a state of war by law and its strategic assets deploying in the puppet region are the first targets of destruction,quot; the agency added. quot;The period when the right to preemptive attack was the lsquo;monopolyrsquo; of the US has already come to an end.quot;

quot;Now that the US and gangsters of the lsquo;Republic of Korearsquo; have committed a provocation of nuclear war against the DPRK, the DPRK will take corresponding option,quot; the commentary says.

In late September, North Korearsquo;s Supreme People#39;s Assembly has passed a law on constitutional amendments enshrining the status of the countryrsquo;s nuclear forces and their accelerated development quot;to guarantee the country#39;s right to existence.quot;–TASS

