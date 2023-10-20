One third of drivers have swerved to avoid a pothole, survey finds – as anger at state of roads soars to an eight-year high

49 percent of respondents said potholes were their biggest driving concern.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Drivers’ anger over the state of the roads has reached an eight-year high, with a third of them swerving to avoid potholes, a survey suggests.

About 49 percent of respondents said this issue was their biggest automotive concern.

This is the highest proportion recorded since the RAC began asking drivers for their opinion on the state of the roads in 2015.

Two-thirds of drivers said the condition of the roads they use had deteriorated in the last 12 months.

One in three said they had swerved to avoid a pothole and ended up crossing into another lane or onto the wrong side of the road.

About 49 percent of respondents said this issue was their biggest automotive concern.

Two-thirds of drivers said the condition of the roads they use had deteriorated in the last 12 months.

Concerns about the condition of the roads were due to poor surfaces, but other factors were faded markings, litter and visibility of signs.

In the survey of 2,583 drivers, many were more positive about highways and dual carriageways, with only 11 percent saying the condition of these roads was a cause for concern.

The cost of improving pothole-ridden roads in England and Wales has been estimated at £14 billion.

The RAC’s Simon Williams said: “It is wrong that drivers who pay billions in taxes have to put up with roads that are [not] fit for purpose.’

The Mail has regularly highlighted the dangerous problems caused by potholes through the End the Pothole Plague campaign.