Feeling clucky? Jackie ‘O’ Henderson cradles a friend’s baby during a walk in Clovelly

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson embraced her maternal instincts on Friday.

The KIIS FM radio host went for a walk with a friend in Sydney’s Clovelly and cradled the friend’s baby during her walk.

The 48-year-old looked lovingly at the toddler in her arms as she chatted with her friend.

Jackie was dressed casually in a beige T-shirt and matching drawstring shorts and white sneakers.

She appeared to have minimal makeup, wearing her blonde locks around her face and completing the look with designer sunglasses.

Jackie has a daughter Kitty, 12, who she shares with her ex-husband Lee Henderson. The couple split in 2018.

The radio star recently addressed the rumors that she has found a boy toy.

Earlier this year, she broke her silence about her relationship with 29-year-old tradie Jack Tyerman on the Kyle and Jackie O show.

While Jackie said she was dating, the blonde beauty said she and model Jack are “just friends.”

‘No, Jack is not my boyfriend. We are not in a relationship. He’s not my toy boy,” Jackie told her co-host Kyle Sandilands.

‘Jack is a good friend of mine. I know him through a friend of ours. We didn’t meet on a dating app or anything like that.’

The media personality went on to say she was ultimately “responsible” for the romance rumors after telling Daily Mail Australia she was dating someone during a Logies interview.

“In my mind, I’m dating and I’ve been on a few dates, so I said ‘maybe’ (I’m dating), but I probably should have said, ‘Maybe, we’ll see what happens,’” she admitted.