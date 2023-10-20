China says over 1,000 of its nationals have left Israel amid conflict

NNA – Over 1,000 Chinese nationals have left Israel amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Chinese foreign ministry has stated.

According tonbsp;AFP, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing that preliminary statistics stated that the Chinese nationals who have left have either returned to China or gone to a third country.

Mao said 280 Chinese nationals had been stranded in Sderot, a city in southern Israel near Gaza when the conflict first broke out but all have been evacuated.–agenciesnbsp;

===========R.H.