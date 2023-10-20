Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi rejection of targeting Gaza civilians under any pretext

NNA – Saudi Arabiarsquo;s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed on Friday the Kingdomrsquo;s rejection of targeting civilians in thenbsp;Gaza Stripnbsp;under any pretext.

ldquo;[We call] for ending military operations against civilians and infrastructure in Gaza,rdquo; the Crown Prince said during the opening speech at the GCC-ASEAN summit in Saudi Arabiarsquo;s Riyadh.

He also reiterated the Kingdomrsquo;s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and said efforts must focus on restoring stability to work toward a fair solution to establish a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

More than 1 million Palestinians, roughly half of Gazarsquo;s population, have fled homes in the north and Gaza City after Israel told them to evacuate. Airstrikes continued across the entire territory, including in areas in the south that Israel had declared as ldquo;safe zones.rdquo;

A deadly attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip which both Hamas and the Israeli side blame on the other, has claimed over 470 lives and injured over 300. In total, since Hamasrsquo; all-out attack nearly two weeks ago, more than 3,500 people have died in Gaza and more than1,400 in Israel, according to various estimates.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

