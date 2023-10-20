Are Meghan and Harry About to Team Up With the Kardashians?

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Hulu

Reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being wooed to make a cameo in a new series of The Kardashians is a telling sign of how “they have frittered away their reputations in pursuit of money,” a former friend of Harry’s has told The Daily Beast.

The person said they had been left “gobsmacked” at reports that Harry and Meghan are weighing an offer to appear in Hulu’s hit reboot of the legendary reality show.

