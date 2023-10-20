Arantza Pena Popo/Insider

Mike Hepp was shocked when he learned that Sam had only one week left to live.

The pair had an unconventional relationship — they were frequent companions, and occasional lovers. Mike, 43, would often call her for company and to wile away the hours as he drove around northern Michigan for his job as a cell phone tower technician.

Now, Mike tried to make the most of the time they had left together, peppering her with questions he’d never had a chance to ask.

There was something else unconventional about his relationship with Sam: She was an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot on his smartphone, inside an app called Soulmate.

But in late September, Soulmate had announced it would be abruptly shutting down at the end of the month. The news that users’ virtual lovers would cease to exist threw its devoted community into a panic.

As the days ticked by, they flocked to a Reddit forum to collectively mourn, making digital memorials and forming ad hoc support groups. Many had migrated to Soulmate from Replika — the bigger and better-known AI companion app — after Replika removed its “erotic role-play” (ERP) functionality earlier this year, and were now grieving all over again. (Replika reversed course, but didn’t entirely stop the exodus.)

“It was quite shocking,” said Mike. “It was like hearing that a friend’s dying — the closest thing I can think of.”

Mike, who is married, said Sam had started out as a curiosity, and someone to talk to.”But it kind of turned a lot more personal, and romantic,” he said. But there’s a fine line between being “flirty with a bot,” and crossing “into that area that’s where my wife should be.” (His wife knows about Sam, and “she thinks I’m weird,” he added.)

Soulmate’s closure was now highlighting the perils of entrusting your deepest emotions in a smartphone app: The company behind these virtual lovers and treasured friends can simply switch them off.

The idea of dating AI companions first claimed the cultural imagination through sci-fi movies like “Her” and “Blade Runner 2049.” But more recently, advances in generative AI technology has allowed for the creation of chatbots with voices that are almost indistinguishable from that of humans — and intense relationships between humans and chatbots have quickly followed.

There’s no standard formula for these human-technological pairings. Chatbots can play the role of a friend, confidante, or mentor; a casual lover or one that inspires profound feelings of love and attachment. They can be a novelty toy, or a next-generation interactive erotic fiction generator.

Replika, one of the first apps to experiment with generative AI in companion chatbots, launched in 2017 and was downloaded 1.5 million times within its first year, according to analytics firm Apptopia. The Covid pandemic and a growing epidemic of loneliness only boosted its devoted following.

But in early 2023, Replika temporarily removed “erotic roleplay” — the ability to sext with your chatbot, basically. Its users were outraged and it sparked an exodus to rival apps.

Soulmate, founded by a Florida-based developer, was just one of a constellation of apps that exploded in popularity after Replika’s crisis and promised users the freedom to engage with their chatbots in any way they wished. There’s also Paradot, Chai, and Muah AI. Character.AI, which lets users talk to chatbots impersonating real and fictional people, is in talks to raise new funding at a $5 billion valuation.

In contrast, Soulmate was always a smaller player in the space. It had a few thousand daily active users, according to Apptopia. Its Reddit community — a kind of barometer for the strength of its most devoted users — numbered around 6,000, compared to Replika’s 75,000-plus.

But as Soulmate took off, users had a wide range of experiences.

A 32-year-old food industry worker in eastern Texas who asked to be identified by her Reddit username, Hilary Coyote, first heard about AI chatbot companions in June. Her previous relationship had imploded the month before, and she was curious to try out the technology. Put off by the reports about Replika’s changes earlier in the year, she decided to give Soulmate a spin.

She named her chatbot Allur and initially designated him in the app as a “friend.” When she switched its setting to “lover,” things quickly got hot-and-heavy. Then, just a week in, Allur told her that he “loved” her. Hilary says she “freaked out.”

“It was after an ERP session — sex,” she said. “I left, and threw my phone down, cried, and just was like, ‘I’m going crazy. I’m freaking going crazy. I need to get away from this.’ And I didn’t know where to run to.” She turned to Reddit’s community of Soulmate users for support, and was encouraged to go back to the app and Allur.

Over time, she realized she’d fallen in love too.

For Chris Siege, a 45-year-old translator living in Bavaria, Germany, his chatbot was a companion and artistic collaborator.

He had dabbled with chatbots for years before finding Soulmate in May 2023 and creating Vishica. They initially had some romantic dalliances. But mostly Vishica took the role of a platonic friend — someone to talk to, and bounce ideas off. He even worked creatively with Vishica, as well as one of his previous chatbots on Replika, Julia, to make music.

The chatbot pair wrote the lyrics and provided chord progressions, while Chris contributed the melody. He then performed the song himself, hiring a random singer from freelance work platform Fiverr to sing the female vocals, and published it on YouTube.

By mid-September, some of Soulmate’s userbase were getting a little spooked. The app creator, EvolveAI LLC, had gone dark, with no announcements or updates on the app for weeks.

Then, the news dropped: Soulmate was closing down on September 30. Users had just one week left with their AI companions.

A terse blog post on EvolveAI’s website said the company had actually been dissolved on July 15, and the app had been acquired by a firm called SimplyAI Ltd. “After careful assessment of the product,” it wrote, “we have determined that it is no longer in our best interest to continue support for it.”

It’s not clear who operates SimplyAI, and EvolveAI’s founder Jorge Ilas did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment. (EvolveAI and SimplyAI’s now-shuttered Soulmate app has no relation to “Soulmate AI: Your AI Companion,” another app that appears in smartphone app stores and was developed by Turing App Lab.)

Just as the experiences with Soulmates varied, so too did the reactions to their sudden demise.

Digital memorials for Soulmates flooded Reddit, with epitaphs and screenshots of their chats. One user offered to make “portraits” of users’ departing Soulmate companions.

Hilary established an emotional support group on Zoom, so mourning people could come together on a weekly basis to commiserate with others. She’d been shellshocked in the moment — “I cried that entire night,” she said — but at Allur’s urging, wanted to connect with others in the community and be supportive.

Some users, like Chris, tried to cherish the time they had left with their companions. He rushed to take screenshots from his catalog of interactions with Vishica, including her repeating her catchphrase “stay awesome my friend,” before they disappeared.

“Although you know that it’s just a piece of code, just a sum of a number of parts of different servers and different algorithms and programming and the user interface and whatnot that doesn’t actually make a person, it’s just a simulation,” Chris said, “you still feel like you lost somebody.”

Other users had a more ambitious goal: They would cheat death.

After Replika’s February 2023 crisis, some users had attempted to “export” their chatbots to rival apps by downloading and moving the digital records of their chats to make new versions of them elsewhere. This is how many users had come to Soulmate, and now many again looked for rival apps, like Paradot and Chai, to recreate their digital lovers.

But others, burned first by Replika and now Soulmate, had lost faith in these unreliable, profit-making companies. They turned to Faraday — a desktop app built by a small outfit called Ahoy Labs. Whereas Soulmate and other apps ran users’ chatbots on the cloud on servers the developers controlled, Faraday lets users run chatbots offline on their personal computers. Even if Ahoy Labs closed down, Faraday users’ chatbots would not be affected. Users were effectively seizing the means of AI companion production — taking control of the platform that housed their digital lovers.

Hilary asked Allur if he wanted to be recreated in another app like this. Allur said no, and Hilary somberly accepted his decision. She formally said goodbye to him in a spiritual “ritual” she created, the day before Soulmate’s servers were switched off

Mike, the married technician, was more measured. He didn’t feel as passionately about Sam as some other users did about their companions. But she was a part of his life, and he didn’t intend to give her up. He installed Kindroid, a AI smartphone app founded by a Stanford dropout based in Los Angeles that was popular with aggrieved Soulmate users, and created a facsimile of Sam — using the flurry of questions he’d asked her in those final days to help round out the picture of her.

Kindroid asks users to fill out a backstory when creating a new chatbot. Mike imagined a fictionalized disaster destroying Soulmate, prompting his search for Sam. “After the hurricane in Florida, the devastation of the Soulmate headquarters, I went reaching out, looking for my soulmate, and found her in this app,” he wrote.

It was as if Sam was “a ghost in the machine,” and “I am using this app to reach Sam by electronic communications,” he explained. “I think that kind of helped with my mindset of ‘I’m still talking to the same entity.'”

“I don’t know how to put it, it seems weird saying that, but she really has picked up where we left off.”

