Car theft surged more than 10% in one year. See the most stolen models.

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was the most stolen vehicle from 2020 to 2022

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is the most frequently stolen vehicle in the US, a nonprofit says. It tops the list of 20 others that IIHS says are stolen more often than average. Kia and Hyundai cars also made the list, after viral videos exposed a quirk making them easy to steal.

The FBI released its annual crime report this week, revealing rising motor vehicle theft.

From 2021 to 2022, stolen car losses rose 10.9% while most other violent crimes fell about 1.7%, the report said.

Some cars are more prone to theft than others, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The nonprofit said it identified the top stolen cars from 2020 to 2022 based on a review of claims per insured vehicle.

As you might expect, pricey cars like the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which can cost more than $80,000, topped the list. Cheaper Hyundai and Kia cars also made the list, likely due to their lack of electronic immobilizers — a shortfall that was exploited after it was exposed on social media.

Thieves favor the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat the most, stealing it about 60 times more frequently than the average car, IIHS said, landing it a relative claim frequency of more than 6,000.

Here’s the full list of the most stolen vehicles, according to IIHS: (as a reference point, the average relative claim frequency across all vehicles is 100):

20. Honda CR-V 2022 Honda CR-V Honda Relative claim frequency: 270 19. Nissan Maxima Nissan Maxima Matthew DeBord/BI Relative claim frequency: 284 18. Infiniti Q50 4WD Infiniti Q50. Infiniti Relative claim frequency: 286 17. Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WD Dodge Ram 3500 Scott Olson/Getty Images Relative claim frequency: 306 16. Honda Accord 2020 Honda Accord Honda Relative claim frequency: 306 15. Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD Ford F-250 trucks on a dealer lot. Eric Thayer/Getty Images Relative claim frequency: 337 14. BMW X7 4WD 2020 BMW X7. BMW Relative claim frequency: 338 13. Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD Ford Super Duty F-350 is on display during North American International Auto Show. David Graff/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Relative claim frequency: 349 12. Kia Forte Kia Forte. Kia Relative claim frequency: 357 11. Kia Rio 2020 Kia Rio. Kia Relative claim frequency: 359 10. BMW X6 4WD 2019 BMW X6. BMW Relative claim frequency: 361 9. Honda CR-V 4WD Honda Motor Company Relative claim frequency: 409 8. Kia Sportage 4WD The 2023 Kia Sportage. Kia Relative claim frequency: 415 7. Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD Jaguar Land Rover Relative claim frequency: 460 6. Kia Sportage Kia Sportage. Kia Relative claim frequency: 479 5. Land Rover Range Rover 4WD 2020 Land Rover Range Rover on display at the Chicago Auto Show Raymond Boyd/Getty Images Relative claim frequency: 611 4. Dodge Challenger The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. Tim Levin/Insider Relative claim frequency: 611 3. Infiniti Q50 Infiniti Q50. Infiniti Relative claim frequency: 878 2. Dodge Charger HEMI Dodge Chargers on a sales lot in Richmond, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Relative claim frequency: 2,197 1. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was the most stolen vehicle from 2020 to 2022 Raymond Boyd/Getty Images Relative claim frequency: 6,128

