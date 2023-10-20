Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Car theft surged more than 10% in one year. See the most stolen models.

    The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was the most stolen vehicle from 2020 to 2022

    Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

    The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is the most frequently stolen vehicle in the US, a nonprofit says. It tops the list of 20 others that IIHS says are stolen more often than average. Kia and Hyundai cars also made the list, after viral videos exposed a quirk making them easy to steal. 

    The FBI released its annual crime report this week, revealing rising motor vehicle theft. 

    From 2021 to 2022, stolen car losses rose 10.9% while most other violent crimes fell about 1.7%, the report said. 

    Some cars are more prone to theft than others, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The nonprofit said it identified the top stolen cars from 2020 to 2022 based on a review of claims per insured vehicle.

    As you might expect, pricey cars like the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which can cost more than $80,000, topped the list. Cheaper Hyundai and Kia cars also made the list, likely due to their lack of electronic immobilizers — a shortfall that was exploited after it was exposed on social media.

    Thieves favor the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat the most, stealing it about 60 times more frequently than the average car, IIHS said, landing it a relative claim frequency of more than 6,000.

    Here’s the full list of the most stolen vehicles, according to IIHS: (as a reference point, the average relative claim frequency across all vehicles is 100):

    20. Honda CR-V
    2022 Honda CR-V

    Honda

    Relative claim frequency: 270

    19. Nissan Maxima
    Nissan Maxima

    Matthew DeBord/BI

    Relative claim frequency: 284

    18. Infiniti Q50 4WD
    Infiniti Q50.

    Infiniti

    Relative claim frequency: 286

    17. Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WD
    Dodge Ram 3500

    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Relative claim frequency: 306

    16. Honda Accord
    2020 Honda Accord

    Honda

    Relative claim frequency: 306

    15. Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD
    Ford F-250 trucks on a dealer lot.

    Eric Thayer/Getty Images

    Relative claim frequency: 337

    14. BMW X7 4WD
    2020 BMW X7.

    BMW

    Relative claim frequency: 338

    13. Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD
    Ford Super Duty F-350 is on display during North American International Auto Show.

    David Graff/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    Relative claim frequency: 349

    12. Kia Forte
    Kia Forte.

    Kia

    Relative claim frequency: 357

    11. Kia Rio
    2020 Kia Rio.

    Kia

    Relative claim frequency: 359

    10. BMW X6 4WD
    2019 BMW X6.

    BMW

    Relative claim frequency: 361

    9. Honda CR-V 4WD

    Honda Motor Company

    Relative claim frequency: 409

    8. Kia Sportage 4WD
    The 2023 Kia Sportage.

    Kia

    Relative claim frequency: 415

    7. Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD

    Jaguar Land Rover

    Relative claim frequency: 460

    6. Kia Sportage
    Kia Sportage.

    Kia

    Relative claim frequency: 479

    5. Land Rover Range Rover 4WD
    2020 Land Rover Range Rover on display at the Chicago Auto Show

    Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

    Relative claim frequency: 611

    4. Dodge Challenger
    The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.

    Tim Levin/Insider

    Relative claim frequency: 611

    3. Infiniti Q50
    Infiniti Q50.

    Infiniti

    Relative claim frequency: 878

    2. Dodge Charger HEMI
    Dodge Chargers on a sales lot in Richmond, California.

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    Relative claim frequency: 2,197

    1. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
    The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was the most stolen vehicle from 2020 to 2022

    Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

    Relative claim frequency: 6,128

