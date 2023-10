NNA ndash; Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Friday welcomed in Yarzeh a delegation of assistants to US Congress members, who visited him in the company of US Defense Attacheacute;, Colonel Aimee Mowry.

Discussions reportedly touched on the countryrsquo;s general situation, as well as on that of the military establishment.

Talks between the pair also touched on the most recent developments along the southern Lebanese border.

R.H.