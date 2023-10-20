Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UN secretary general arrives in northern Egypt, heading to border with Gaza

    By

    Oct 20, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived in the Egyptian town of El-Arish, in the north of the Sinai Peninsula,nbsp;Al-Qahira ai-Ihbariya televisionnbsp;reported.

    quot;Guterres has arrived in El-Arish, from where he will head to the Rafah checkpoint on the border with the Gaza Strip,quot; the report said.

    The UN secretary general plans to watch the passage of the first trucks that will deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah land crossing.–TASS

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ======================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    US Army charges private with desertion after N.Korea release

    Oct 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy