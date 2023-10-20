Bou Habib: Escalation of hate speech, incitement to violence will not spare Western countries

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, said on Friday: ldquo;Irsquo;ve expressed to the Ambassadors of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Canada Lebanonrsquo;s deep concern about the ongoing aggression on Gaza for the fourteenth day, and Irsquo;ve requested the intervention of their countries by exerting pressure on Israel to stop the escalation.rdquo;

Bou Habib added, ldquo;The escalation of hate speech and incitement to violence will not spare Western countries.quot;

