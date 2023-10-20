Mikati: Government preparing operational emergency plan in event of developments

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday welcomed at the Grand Serail the Mufti of Hasbaya and Marjeyoun, with whom he discussed the security situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as the sufferings of southerners under the Israeli aggression targeting some of their villages and towns.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said, quot;The government is carrying out all the necessary diplomatic and political contacts to address the current situation and stop the Israeli aggression whilst simultaneously preparing an operational emergency plan in the event of any developments.quot;

The PM expressed hope that quot;the pressure exerted on the Israeli enemy will succeed in halting the aggression against Gaza, and the ongoing Israeli violations of Lebanese territories.rdquo;

Mikati separately met with the Commissioners-General of the Lebanese Government for Expo Doha, with whom he discussed preparations underway for launching the Lebanese Pavilion at Expo Doha 2023 ldquo;A Green Desert, a Better Environmentrdquo;.

nbsp;

nbsp;

========================R.H.