Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary, UN’s Riza plan to bolster fight against fake news

    By

    Oct 20, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Friday welcomed UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, with whom he discussed the impact of fake news on the general situation, especially under the prevailing circumstances. The pair also highlighted the need to boost cooperation between the United Nations and the Ministry of Information to combat this disinformation.

    Talks between both men also touched on the Syrian refugee crisis and on the campaign being carried out by the Ministry of Information in this regard to combat racism and hate speech whilst simultaneously raising awareness about the presence of displaced Syrians in Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    US Army charges private with desertion after N.Korea release

    Oct 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy