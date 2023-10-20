Makary, UN’s Riza plan to bolster fight against fake news

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Friday welcomed UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, with whom he discussed the impact of fake news on the general situation, especially under the prevailing circumstances. The pair also highlighted the need to boost cooperation between the United Nations and the Ministry of Information to combat this disinformation.

Talks between both men also touched on the Syrian refugee crisis and on the campaign being carried out by the Ministry of Information in this regard to combat racism and hate speech whilst simultaneously raising awareness about the presence of displaced Syrians in Lebanon.

nbsp;

nbsp;

========================R.H.