NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed at his Ain Al-Tineh residence MP Michel Murr, with whom he reviewed the countryrsquo;s general situation, political developments, and legislative affairs.

Berri also discussed the latest local and regional developments with Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon, Marion Weichelt.

Berri later had an audience with Chilean Ambassador to Lebanon, Carlos Moran.

=========================R.H.