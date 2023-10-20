UK PM, Qatar’s Emir agree on need to prevent Mideast escalation

NNA – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani agreed on Friday on the need to prevent escalation in violence across the Middle East and urgently get humanitarian aid into Gaza, Sunak#39;s office said.

quot;They underlined the imperative of avoiding any escalation in the violence across the region and agreed that leaders had a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent it,quot; Sunak#39;s office said in statement following a meeting between them on the sidelines of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, in Riyadh.

quot;They agreed on the urgent need to get food, water and medicine to civilians who are suffering.quot;

Qatar News Agency said that the Emir and Sunak also discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.–agencies

======================R.H.