Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UK PM, Qatar’s Emir agree on need to prevent Mideast escalation

    By

    Oct 20, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani agreed on Friday on the need to prevent escalation in violence across the Middle East and urgently get humanitarian aid into Gaza, Sunak#39;s office said.

    quot;They underlined the imperative of avoiding any escalation in the violence across the region and agreed that leaders had a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent it,quot; Sunak#39;s office said in statement following a meeting between them on the sidelines of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, in Riyadh.

    quot;They agreed on the urgent need to get food, water and medicine to civilians who are suffering.quot;

    Qatar News Agency said that the Emir and Sunak also discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.–agencies

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ======================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    US Army charges private with desertion after N.Korea release

    Oct 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy