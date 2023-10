NNA – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced on Friday that any escalation in Israeli military operations in Gaza would be quot;catastrophicquot; for the refugees.nbsp;

Filippo Grandi told reporters in Japan, quot;I can tell you with certainty that any further escalation or even the continuation of military activities would be catastrophic for the people of Gaza.quot; –AFPnbsp; nbsp;

