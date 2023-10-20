Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was inundated with online abuse and criticism Friday after expressing “solidarity” with Gaza as Israel continues to attack the enclave in response to Hamas’ attacks earlier this month.

“Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza,” Thunberg wrote in posts on her social media accounts alongside a picture of her holding a sign reading “STAND WITH GAZA.”

“The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” she wrote.

