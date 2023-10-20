Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    By

    Oct 20, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

    Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was inundated with online abuse and criticism Friday after expressing “solidarity” with Gaza as Israel continues to attack the enclave in response to Hamas’ attacks earlier this month.

    “Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza,” Thunberg wrote in posts on her social media accounts alongside a picture of her holding a sign reading “STAND WITH GAZA.”

    “The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” she wrote.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    US Army charges private with desertion after N.Korea release

    Oct 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    US Army charges private with desertion after N.Korea release

    Oct 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy