World leaders to meet at Cairo International Summit for Peace

NNA – World leaders are due to meet at the Cairo International Summit for Peace this weekend as concerns grow over the escalating conflict.nbsp;

So far it is thought that those attending will include:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Bahrainrsquo;s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be in Egypt later today, but it is unclear whether he will attend the summit.nbsp;

