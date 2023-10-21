Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    World leaders to meet at Cairo International Summit for Peace

    NNA – World leaders are due to meet at the Cairo International Summit for Peace this weekend as concerns grow over the escalating conflict.nbsp;

    So far it is thought that those attending will include:

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Bahrainrsquo;s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa
    French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna
    Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be in Egypt later today, but it is unclear whether he will attend the summit.nbsp;

