Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib meets German counterpart: Two-state solution gateway to addressing causes of conflict in Gaza

    Oct 20, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday said in the wake of his meeting with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock: ldquo;The two-state solution is the gateway to addressing the main causes of the real conflict in Gaza; Lebanon is counting on Germanyrsquo;s influence in Europe, and the world, for an immediate ceasefire and for allowing relief convoys to enter the Gaza strip.rdquo;

    Moreover, Bou Habib warned that the repercussions of this conflict would not only affect the regionrsquo;s security, but also that of Europe and the world in general.nbsp;

    In response to a question by CNN, Bou Habib said: ldquo;We do not want war, but Gaza developments will determine how things go in the region.rdquo;

