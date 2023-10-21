Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    All the Biggest Bombshells From Britney Spears’ New Memoir

    Britney Spears is telling all.

    The pop star’s long-awaited memoir, due to hit shelves on Tuesday, promises to correct the record on everything from her earliest days of fame through to the end of her harrowing 13-year conservatorship.

    “Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” Spears told People via email in a recent interview. “It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies—just me owning my past, present and future.”

