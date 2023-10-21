Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saturday, October 21, 2023

    By

    Oct 20, 2023 ,

    NNA -nbsp;

    Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

    10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese Graphic Designers Syndicate organizes its fifth ceremony honoring 11 members at the Lancaster Hotel – Raouche, under the patronage of Minister of Information, Ziad Makary.nbsp;

    3:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; A stand in solidarity with the children of Gaza, at the invitation of the Lebanon Scouts Union near ESCWA (Beirut), with the participation of scout associations.

    3:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese Red Cross – Disaster Management Unit – Aley Branch, organizes a training exercise at the Sports City.

    3:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; A popular march organized by the National Campaign to Free Prisoner George Abdullah. Gathering point in front of Beirutrsquo;s Palace of Justice.

    4:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The annual Divine Mass for the repose of Danny Chamounrsquo;s soul and his comrades under the patronage of Maronite Patriarch Marnbsp; Bechara Boutrosnbsp; Al-Rai, at Our Lady church – Al-Hadath.nbsp;

    5:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Writer Iman Hamidan signs her new novel ldquo;Songs for the Darkrdquo; at Dar Al-Saqirsquo;s pavilion No. C10nbsp;at Lebanonrsquo;s International Book Fair – Forum de Beirut.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    original_title]

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Andy Lee’s loved-up post celebrating nine-year anniversary with girlfriend Rebecca Harding draws unexpected backlash on social media as one glaring detail leaves fans fuming: ‘Give her some respect’

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s vision for X risks turning free speech into a pay-to-play game

    Oct 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    original_title]

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Andy Lee’s loved-up post celebrating nine-year anniversary with girlfriend Rebecca Harding draws unexpected backlash on social media as one glaring detail leaves fans fuming: ‘Give her some respect’

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s vision for X risks turning free speech into a pay-to-play game

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Hamas: Learning about drone warfare from the war in Ukraine

    Oct 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy