Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time                Topic

10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese Graphic Designers Syndicate organizes its fifth ceremony honoring 11 members at the Lancaster Hotel – Raouche, under the patronage of Minister of Information, Ziad Makary.nbsp;

3:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; A stand in solidarity with the children of Gaza, at the invitation of the Lebanon Scouts Union near ESCWA (Beirut), with the participation of scout associations.

3:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese Red Cross – Disaster Management Unit – Aley Branch, organizes a training exercise at the Sports City.

3:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; A popular march organized by the National Campaign to Free Prisoner George Abdullah. Gathering point in front of Beirutrsquo;s Palace of Justice.

4:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The annual Divine Mass for the repose of Danny Chamounrsquo;s soul and his comrades under the patronage of Maronite Patriarch Marnbsp; Bechara Boutrosnbsp; Al-Rai, at Our Lady church – Al-Hadath.nbsp;

5:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Writer Iman Hamidan signs her new novel ldquo;Songs for the Darkrdquo; at Dar Al-Saqirsquo;s pavilion No. C10nbsp;at Lebanonrsquo;s International Book Fair – Forum de Beirut.

==========R.H.