    German Foreign Minister meets Mikati, calls for keeping Lebanon as far as possible from conflict

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday met at the Grand Serail with German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, with whom he discussed the current local and regional situation, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries.nbsp;

    ldquo;We are exerting every possible effort to restore calm in south Lebanon,rdquo; Mikati said, calling for the exertion of more pressure on Israel to stop its aggression against Lebanon, and to cease fire.nbsp;

    In turn, the German Minister warned against ldquo;miscalculationsrdquo; and called for ldquo;keeping Lebanon as far away as possible from conflict.rdquo;nbsp;

