Saudi Arabia, Singapore sign memorandum of understanding to mutually recognize halal certificates and ensure quality of products

NNA – In the presence of KSA Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Energy, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority signed today a memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Council of Singapore to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the field of ensuring the quality of halal products.

Saudi Arabia was represented at the signing by the CEO of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhaie, while the Singaporean side was represented by the CEO of the Singaporean Islamic Council, Qadir Maidin.

This memorandum aims to develop conformity assessment procedures, standard specifications and technical regulations for issuing halal certificates, and mutual recognition of halal certificates issued by both parties for local products exported between their countries. It also includes the exchange of experiences and knowledge in the field of training, research and halal laboratory analysis.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi Halal Center is one of the initiatives of the National Transformation Program, and the certificates it awards contribute to facilitating import and export procedures, in addition to supporting the export of local products to compete in global markets.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============