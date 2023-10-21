Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    Maryland Judge Allegedly Shot Dead After Presiding Over Divorce Hearing

    Suspect Pedro Argote via Washington County Sheriff’s Office

    A Maryland circuit court judge was allegedly shot dead in his driveway on Thursday night by a man who had a contentious divorce hearing before the judge that day in which he lost custody of his children, according to court records and local media reports.

    The suspect, identified by authorities and in court records as 49-year-old Pedro Argote, was still at large on Friday.

    The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Thursday night in Hagerstown.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

