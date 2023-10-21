Air Marshal Martin Sampson: Lebanon must not be dragged into a regional conflict

NNA – The UK Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), Air Marshal Martin Sampson, ended a two day visit to Lebanon 18-19 October 2023. nbsp;This is part of his regional tour, including Egypt and Jordan ndash; to reassure and show support to the UKrsquo;s partners in the region including Lebanon.

Air Marshal Sampsonnbsp;met with General Joseph Aoun, Chief of Defence for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.nbsp; In his messages he reiterated the UKrsquo;s unwavering support to the people of Lebanon and the LAF.nbsp;

In a phone call with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Laacute;zaro, Air Marshal Sampson conveyed the UKrsquo;s support to UNIFIL and its important role in maintaining calm and stability.

At Hamat Air Base,nbsp;Air Marshal Sampsonnbsp;was briefed on the many UK military training tasks in Lebanon, including the highly successful joint military exercise ldquo;Pegasus Cedarrdquo; which was the UKrsquo;s largest ever joint military exercise with the Lebanese Air Assault Regiment.

At the end of his visit,nbsp;Air Marshal Sampson said:

ldquo;An important time to visit Lebanon during the current regional instability. During my meetings I reiterated the UKrsquo;s position that Lebanon must not be dragged into a regional conflict.nbsp;nbsp;

Thenbsp;LAFnbsp;continues to be at the forefront of safeguarding Lebanonrsquo;s security and stability which remains a priority for the UK.rdquo; — UK Embassy in Lebanon

