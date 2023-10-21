Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    Jim Jordan’s Failed Strategy, Shockingly, Keeps on Failing

    Jim Jordan's Failed Strategy, Shockingly, Keeps on Failing

    As the House began its 17th day without a speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)—clearly short of the votes he needs to win the position—started Friday with an 8 a.m. press conference and an anecdote about the Wright brothers.

    The Ohioan regaled the Capitol Hill Press corps with a history lesson about how Orville and Wilbur Wright first flew a plane in 1903, and then, 66 years later, in 1969, Neil Armstrong landed on the moon.

    “We went from two guys flying 100 feet to putting a man on the moon,” Jordan said. “It is a great country.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

