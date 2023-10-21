Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    Hamas Says It’s Released Kidnapped American Mom and Daughter

    Hamas Says It’s Released Kidnapped American Mom and Daughter

    A spokesperson for the military wing of Hamas announced Friday that they released an American mom and her daughter that were being held hostage in Gaza.

    The names of the hostages weren’t released, but Hamas said it cut the duo loose for “humanitarian reasons” in response to “Qatari efforts.” The spokesperson did not specify what role Qatar played in the hostage release.

    In a statement, Al-Qassam said the release was also to “prove to the American people and the world that the allegations of [President Joe] Biden and his fascist administration are false allegations that have no basis in truth.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

