Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    News

    The Guardian Kills Op-Ed on ‘McCarthyite’ Censorship of Pro-Palestinian Voices

    By

    Oct 20, 2023 , , , , , ,
    The Guardian Kills Op-Ed on ‘McCarthyite’ Censorship of Pro-Palestinian Voices

    Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty

    In a twist that can only be described as darkly ironic, the American subsidiary of British newspaper The Guardian decided to nix a column on the “McCarthyite” suppression that supporters of Palestine have faced amid the bloody Israel-Hamas war, the op-ed’s writer said.

    The Guardian US, meanwhile, insisted that the column in question was merely axed because it “did not meet” the outlet’s “high standards,” suggesting the move had nothing to do with the piece’s advocacy for Palestine.

    Dylan Saba, a staff attorney for Palestine Legal and a contributing editor at Jewish Currents, says he was commissioned by the left-leaning newspaper to “write about the wave of retaliation and censorship of political expression in solidarity with Palestinians” that has taken place since Hamas’ terror attack on Oct. 7.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

