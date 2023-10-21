Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    School Votes for External Probe Amid Mounting Racism Claims

    Oct 20, 2023
    School Votes for External Probe Amid Mounting Racism Claims

    A Michigan college board has agreed to launch an independent investigation after students and employees complained about a staff member’s alleged racism and sexual harassment.

    During a special meeting Thursday night, the Jackson College Board of Trustees voted to look into the allegations after they were first brought to light during a series of meetings in September.

    “I think the decision here as a Board, we’ve heard a number of things from the community and so forth,” Board Chairman John Crist said, according to Fox 47. “And I think they wanted to go forward with it.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

