School Votes for External Probe Amid Mounting Racism Claims

A Michigan college board has agreed to launch an independent investigation after students and employees complained about a staff member’s alleged racism and sexual harassment.

During a special meeting Thursday night, the Jackson College Board of Trustees voted to look into the allegations after they were first brought to light during a series of meetings in September.

“I think the decision here as a Board, we’ve heard a number of things from the community and so forth,” Board Chairman John Crist said, according to Fox 47. “And I think they wanted to go forward with it.”

