Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Middle East Airlines reduces number of flights, reschedules them as of Sunday, October 22, 2023

    By

    Oct 20, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Middle East Airlines ndash; Air Liban announces that due to the ongoing circumstances in the region and the reduced insurance coverage for aviation risks in times of war and since MEA has always aimed to serve as a vital connection between Lebanon and the world, MEA has implemented a reduction in the number of flights and has rescheduled them, effective from Sunday, October 22, 2023.

    As for Saturday 21 October 2023, MEA has maintained the usual flight schedule except for the following cancelled flights.

    Check the attached PDF for the cancelled flights and the new flights schedule.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    original_title]

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Andy Lee’s loved-up post celebrating nine-year anniversary with girlfriend Rebecca Harding draws unexpected backlash on social media as one glaring detail leaves fans fuming: ‘Give her some respect’

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s vision for X risks turning free speech into a pay-to-play game

    Oct 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    original_title]

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Andy Lee’s loved-up post celebrating nine-year anniversary with girlfriend Rebecca Harding draws unexpected backlash on social media as one glaring detail leaves fans fuming: ‘Give her some respect’

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s vision for X risks turning free speech into a pay-to-play game

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Hamas: Learning about drone warfare from the war in Ukraine

    Oct 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy