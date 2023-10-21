Middle East Airlines reduces number of flights, reschedules them as of Sunday, October 22, 2023

NNA – Middle East Airlines ndash; Air Liban announces that due to the ongoing circumstances in the region and the reduced insurance coverage for aviation risks in times of war and since MEA has always aimed to serve as a vital connection between Lebanon and the world, MEA has implemented a reduction in the number of flights and has rescheduled them, effective from Sunday, October 22, 2023.

As for Saturday 21 October 2023, MEA has maintained the usual flight schedule except for the following cancelled flights.

Check the attached PDF for the cancelled flights and the new flights schedule.nbsp;

