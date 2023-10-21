Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    Angry Palestinian Prostester Shouts 'Fuck CNN' at Reporter in West Bank

    Angry Palestinian Prostester Shouts 'Fuck CNN' at Reporter in West Bank

    While reporting from the West Bank on Friday, CNN correspondent Sara Sidner was confronted by Palestinian demonstrators, including one furious protester who shouted “fuck CNN” while calling the network “genocide supporters.”

    Reporting from the streets of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank territory, Sidner took CNN viewers inside a Palestinian-led demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war. Protests have grown increasingly angry in the Arab world following the blast at a Gaza hospital that left hundreds dead. Israel has denied responsibility, claiming it was caused by a misfired rocket from Palestinian militants, an assessment American intelligence agencies largely agree with.

    Clad in a helmet and safety vest, Sidner was reporting live on CNN This Morning as she walked through the protest. At one point, a demonstrator accosted her and began screaming into her face.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

