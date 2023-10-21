House Republicans Secretly Vote to Ditch Jim Jordan as Speaker Nominee

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Republicans reportedly voted in a secret ballot Friday to ditch Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as their nominee for Speaker shortly after he failed for a third time to muster the votes needed on the House floor.

The far-right conservative had tried and failed for days to generate support but detractors dug in their heels, ultimately tanking his speakership dreams and thrusting the House into a third week without a leader.

The speakership has now been vacant for 17 days since eight Republican hardliners moved to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), kicking off an unprecedented power vacuum that has highlighted deep divisions within the Republican caucus, which ultimately needs to act in near unanimity to elect a new leader.

Read more at The Daily Beast.