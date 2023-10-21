Get Your Paws on These Purrrfect Gifts For Pets—and Pet Parents

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking to treat your fur family to some holiday gifts of their own or are downright stumped on what to get for a certain someone on your list who has everything (and stubbornly swears they don’t want anything), opting for a gift for pets is always a safe bet.

Plus, since both the pet and its owner will surely enjoy the gift you gave them, it’s basically a two-for-one package. There are an endless amount of gift options for pets and pet parents besides the cliche go-to’s like holiday outfits and simple Santa stockings filled with the same treats they already get year-round. Nowadays, you can find pet-specific subscription boxes, luxe oversized pet beds with human-grade memory foam cushioning, and even AI-powered pet portraits.

Read more at The Daily Beast.