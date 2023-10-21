Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    News

    Get Your Paws on These Purrrfect Gifts For Pets—and Pet Parents

    By

    Oct 20, 2023 , , , ,
    Get Your Paws on These Purrrfect Gifts For Pets—and Pet Parents

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Whether you’re looking to treat your fur family to some holiday gifts of their own or are downright stumped on what to get for a certain someone on your list who has everything (and stubbornly swears they don’t want anything), opting for a gift for pets is always a safe bet.

    Plus, since both the pet and its owner will surely enjoy the gift you gave them, it’s basically a two-for-one package. There are an endless amount of gift options for pets and pet parents besides the cliche go-to’s like holiday outfits and simple Santa stockings filled with the same treats they already get year-round. Nowadays, you can find pet-specific subscription boxes, luxe oversized pet beds with human-grade memory foam cushioning, and even AI-powered pet portraits.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    original_title]

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    NHS doctor Ricky Allen is struck off after making derogatory social media posts which included calling Brits who took Covid vaccines ‘brainless half-wits’ and Islam a ‘religion for dirty old men’

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    🔴 LIVE: October 7 Hamas attack aimed at disrupting Saudi-Israel ties, says Biden

    Oct 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    original_title]

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    NHS doctor Ricky Allen is struck off after making derogatory social media posts which included calling Brits who took Covid vaccines ‘brainless half-wits’ and Islam a ‘religion for dirty old men’

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    🔴 LIVE: October 7 Hamas attack aimed at disrupting Saudi-Israel ties, says Biden

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Victor Wembanyama toys with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry and scores 19 points as he warms up for his first NBA season with win against Golden State Warriors

    Oct 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy