Nepo Baby of the Week: Gwyneth Paltrow Is Over the Hate

Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest celebrity to unleash dubious skin-care products they would probably never use themselves onto the world. Earlier this week, she started a press tour to promote her new, affordable skin care line called good.goop.clean. (not to be confused with the more high-end Goop Skincare.)

It’s arguably a pretty big deal that Goop, once synonymous with rich, white women and exclusivity, is being made available to us poors at Target and on Amazon. However, it was Paltrow’s defense of nepotism that immediately caught the internet’s attention—and backlash.

Just last year, the Shakespeare in Love star made the dim-witted statement (while talking to fellow NB, Hailey Bieber) that nepo babies have to work “twice as hard” as average people with no industry connections. And now, she seems to think that making it as an actor is comparable to getting a medical degree.

